Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after buying an additional 408,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 468.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 364,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 300,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,688,000 after acquiring an additional 264,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,771,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,682,000 after purchasing an additional 190,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,250,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.