Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 192,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Mercury General Stock Up 2.5%

Mercury General stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.90. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $80.72.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $1.71. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Further Reading

