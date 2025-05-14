Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 804.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.34. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $25.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W downgraded Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

