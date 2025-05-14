Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,808 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

Analyst Ratings

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

