Comerica Bank Sells 1,485 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.78.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

