Comerica Bank Sells 1,667 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Brookline Bancorp worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $997.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.88. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

