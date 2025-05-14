Comerica Bank Sells 172 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 1.4%

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $99.82. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.