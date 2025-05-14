Comerica Bank Sells 193 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,571,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,011,000 after acquiring an additional 220,325 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 618,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,758,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ArcBest by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at $609,754.38. This trade represents a 9.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Down 0.6%

ARCB stock opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $129.83. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.03 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ArcBest from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

