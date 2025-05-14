Comerica Bank Sells 5,045 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in A10 Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,498,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in A10 Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,467,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in A10 Networks by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 919,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 76,412 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered A10 Networks from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.37.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

