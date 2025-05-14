Comerica Bank Sells 5,698 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 274,974 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 332,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 39,909 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,220,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLJP opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.62.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

