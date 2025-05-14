Comerica Bank Sells 782 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $83,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $72,970,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,132,000 after acquiring an additional 756,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 11,621.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 558,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,679,000 after acquiring an additional 553,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,832,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.66. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMED. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

