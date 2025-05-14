Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,769.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 9,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

