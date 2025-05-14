Comerica Bank Trims Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,302,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308,940 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,875 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

