Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,508.51. The trade was a 23.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.