Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 223.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 127.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 45,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 310,804 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of PTGX stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.65. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 24,903 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $1,462,553.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,477.33. The trade was a 28.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,665,786. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Protagonist Therapeutics
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
Read More
