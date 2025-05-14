Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 223.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 127.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 45,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 310,804 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.65. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.31. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 24,903 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $1,462,553.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,477.33. The trade was a 28.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,665,786. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.