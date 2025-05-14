Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $112.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

