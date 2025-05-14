Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $60.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Commercial Metals

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,999.22. This represents a 19.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.