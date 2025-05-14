Comparing FST (KBSX) & Its Peers

Insider and Institutional Ownership
50.8% of FST shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of FST shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
FST has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FST’s rivals have a beta of -0.05, indicating that their average share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares FST and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FST
|$33.94 million
|$430,000.00
|-5.51
|FST Competitors
|$13.70 billion
|$71.35 million
|35.41
Profitability
This table compares FST and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FST
|N/A
|N/A
|-8.81%
|FST Competitors
|11.22%
|-48.18%
|1.91%
Summary
FST rivals beat FST on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
FST Company Profile
FST Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes steel golf shafts to golf club original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers steel shafts under the KBS brand name. FST Corp.is based in Chiayi, Taiwan.
