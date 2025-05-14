Comparing FST (KBSX) & Its Peers

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of FST shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of FST shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

FST has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FST’s rivals have a beta of -0.05, indicating that their average share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FST and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FST $33.94 million $430,000.00 -5.51 FST Competitors $13.70 billion $71.35 million 35.41

Profitability

FST’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FST. FST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares FST and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FST N/A N/A -8.81% FST Competitors 11.22% -48.18% 1.91%

Summary

FST rivals beat FST on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

FST Company Profile

FST Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes steel golf shafts to golf club original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers steel shafts under the KBS brand name. FST Corp.is based in Chiayi, Taiwan.

