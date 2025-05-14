ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of COP opened at $94.19 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,101,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,360 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.