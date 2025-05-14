Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Consolidated Water worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 479,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 105,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 195,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 5.4%

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Water

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,860. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

