Contrasting Entourage Health (OTC:ETRGF) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Entourage Health (OTC:ETRGF – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entourage Health and MariMed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entourage Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MariMed $148.60 million 0.22 -$16.03 million ($0.03) -2.85

Entourage Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MariMed.

Profitability

This table compares Entourage Health and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entourage Health N/A N/A N/A MariMed -10.97% -2.75% -1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Entourage Health and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entourage Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 MariMed 0 0 0 2 4.00

Summary

MariMed beats Entourage Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entourage Health

Entourage Health Corp. processes, produces, and distributes cannabis products for medical, adult-use, and bulk sales markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products, such as dried flower, pre-rolls, vapes, cannabis oils, topicals, soft chews, chewing gum, and micro inhalers. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Dime Bag, Syndicate, Mary’s Medicinals, and Royal City Cannabis brand names. The company was formerly known as WeedMD Inc. and changed its name to Entourage Health Corp. in July 2021. Entourage Health Corp. is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

