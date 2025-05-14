CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Up 1.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $60.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock traded as high as $60.26 and last traded at $59.50. Approximately 3,146,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,801,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.49.

CRWV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546 over the last quarter.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

