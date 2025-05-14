CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Up 10.2% After Analyst Upgrade

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $60.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock traded as high as $57.23 and last traded at $56.60. Approximately 4,256,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,840,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

In related news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,440. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546 in the last 90 days.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

