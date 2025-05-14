Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

CTVA has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. Corteva has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $69.28.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

