Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

CRVS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

CRVS stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $265.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,335,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,460,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,350,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 737,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,678,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

