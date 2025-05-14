Cott (TSE:PRM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Mizuho

Cott (TSE:PRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Truist Financial raised Cott to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

TSE:PRM opened at C$11.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$12.99 million and a PE ratio of 12.05. Cott has a 52 week low of C$10.35 and a 52 week high of C$14.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.85.

The investment objectives for the Preferred shares are to provide their holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions in the amount of $0.125 per Preferred share. Fund will invest in an initially equally-weighted portfolio comprised of Equity Securities of ten issuers, selected by the Portfolio Manager from the Investable Universe, that at the time of investment and immediately following each semi-annual reconstitution and rebalancing are listed on a North American exchange pay a dividend and have options in respect of its Equity Securities that, in the opinion of the Portfolio Manager, are sufficiently liquid to permit the Portfolio Manager to write options in respect of such securities.

