Critical Comparison: Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lotus Technology and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Li Auto 1 4 4 0 2.33

Li Auto has a consensus price target of $35.73, suggesting a potential upside of 27.78%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Auto has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lotus Technology and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology -87.61% N/A -38.53% Li Auto 7.20% 13.03% 5.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Li Auto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lotus Technology and Li Auto”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $924.35 million 1.57 -$742.00 million ($1.73) -1.24 Li Auto $144.46 billion 0.20 $1.65 billion $1.05 26.63

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Li Auto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Li Auto beats Lotus Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company offers its products through online and offline channels. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

