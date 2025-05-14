Critical Review: ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) and PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) and ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and ForceField Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -52.63% -20.69% ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PureCycle Technologies and ForceField Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 ForceField Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.32%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than ForceField Energy.

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and ForceField Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies $1.58 million 901.21 -$101.71 million ($1.17) -6.78 ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ForceField Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PureCycle Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of ForceField Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies beats ForceField Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About ForceField Energy

(Get Free Report)

ForceField Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lighting products and solutions for enhancing energy efficiency in China and the United States. It distributes light emitting diode, and other commercial lighting products and fixtures. The company was formerly known as SunSi Energies Inc. and changed its name to ForceField Energy Inc. in February 2013. ForceField Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.