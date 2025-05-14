Critical Survey: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) versus VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and VectivBio”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $47.54 million 3.76 -$16.05 million ($0.06) -108.00 VectivBio $27.34 million 20.97 -$93.74 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than VectivBio.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectivBio has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals -2.30% -53.38% -2.08% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and VectivBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 VectivBio 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 110.91%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than VectivBio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of VectivBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats VectivBio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). VectivBio Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. As of June 29, 2023, VectivBio Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

