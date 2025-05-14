CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $27,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in CSW Industrials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $336.30 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.67 and a 1-year high of $436.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.96.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total transaction of $41,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,906.70. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total value of $62,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,967.53. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,496 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

