CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Analysts

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

CVRX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of CVRx in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVRx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get CVRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVRX

CVRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVRx has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 116.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. Research analysts predict that CVRx will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CVRx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 10,520.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 622,370 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CVRx in the first quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CVRx during the fourth quarter worth about $4,713,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 921,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 238,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.