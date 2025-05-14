D. Boral Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Stock

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at D. Boral Capital from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 390.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Medicus Pharma from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of MDCX opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.74. Medicus Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Equities analysts predict that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Medicus Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

