D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.51 on Monday. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $9.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.33.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,344,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,325 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,442,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,622 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,204,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 605.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,086 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.