Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Upgraded by Raymond James to Moderate Buy Rating

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Decisive Dividend’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

DE stock opened at C$6.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.18. Decisive Dividend has a 1 year low of C$5.51 and a 1 year high of C$8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other Decisive Dividend news, Director James Andrew Paterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.72, for a total value of C$26,880.00. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

