Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $16.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DK. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 728.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 907.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Delek US has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.18%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

