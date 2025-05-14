DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barrington Research Analyst Says

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $16.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.