Desjardins Issues Negative Estimate for Bsr Reit Earnings

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a report issued on Sunday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
Bsr Reit Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bsr Reit
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.