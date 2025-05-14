Desjardins Issues Negative Estimate for Bsr Reit Earnings

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a report issued on Sunday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Bsr Reit Price Performance

