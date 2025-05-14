Desjardins Issues Optimistic Forecast for TSE:DRR Earnings

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

