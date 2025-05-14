Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dianthus Therapeutics traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.86. 94,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 266,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.
DNTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.48.
Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
