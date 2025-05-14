DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $223.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $254.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $211.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,171,000 after buying an additional 471,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $427,056,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,793 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $241,660,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $221,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

