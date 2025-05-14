DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) & U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Critical Review

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DigitalBridge Group and U.S. Global Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 1 7 2 3.10 U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00

DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.06, suggesting a potential upside of 76.05%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. DigitalBridge Group pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Global Investors pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 10.98% 4.29% 2.06% U.S. Global Investors 5.40% 1.05% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and U.S. Global Investors”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $578.08 million 2.75 $185.28 million $0.30 30.40 U.S. Global Investors $9.42 million 3.06 $1.33 million $0.03 72.00

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Global Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats U.S. Global Investors on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds. It also manages hedge funds. The firm primarily invests in no-load mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is based in San Antonio, Texas.

