Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in James River Group were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in James River Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in James River Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in James River Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in James River Group by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in James River Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $222.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.15 million. Equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.29%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

