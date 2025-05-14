Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 855,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Up 7.9%

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 48.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.