Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 60,489 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pulmonx by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pulmonx by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Pulmonx Trading Down 9.8%

Pulmonx stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $133.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.65. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 55.36% and a negative net margin of 67.31%. Analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

In related news, CFO Mehul Joshi sold 14,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $102,414.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,580.32. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Williamson sold 27,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $197,699.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,601.88. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,660 shares of company stock worth $1,128,484. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pulmonx

(Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.