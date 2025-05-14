Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

