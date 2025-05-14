Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,934 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.22 million, a P/E ratio of 260.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01.

Viant Technology Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

