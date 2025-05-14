Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DBM. CIBC lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.13.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$8.53 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.96. The firm has a market cap of C$745.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.92.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.93 per share, with a total value of C$69,300.00. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

