DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,466,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,891,000 after acquiring an additional 984,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,752,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after purchasing an additional 91,405 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,225,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,871,000 after purchasing an additional 319,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,002,000 after purchasing an additional 592,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

