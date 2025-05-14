Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDY. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 80,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 505.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $996.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 billion. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

