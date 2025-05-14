DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Mizuho from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DraftKings from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities set a $57.00 target price on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

DKNG stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 587,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $27,645,874.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,118,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,795,515.35. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 666,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $28,279,335.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,336,195 shares in the company, valued at $141,521,391.90. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,691,079 shares of company stock valued at $111,885,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 349.1% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 331.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 35,784 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 123.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

